Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,382. The company has a market capitalization of $412.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.17. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.77 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Eugene Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,183. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,788,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 589,043 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 99.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 463,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $9,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

