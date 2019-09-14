Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,638,600 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 1,363,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,878 shares of company stock valued at $276,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 95,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

GLDD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 503,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,649. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.60. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

