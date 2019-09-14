Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 144.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Stephen Alpart sold 3,128 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $59,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,610 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $30,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $133,859 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,515. The company has a quick ratio of 28.84, a current ratio of 28.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

