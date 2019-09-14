GPU Coin (GPU) Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GPU Coin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io . GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.