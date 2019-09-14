Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.15 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE ING traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 5,552,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,650. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 157.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in ING Groep by 159.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

