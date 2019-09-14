Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lifted to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Roth Capital currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.61.

GLUU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,060. The company has a market cap of $814.04 million, a PE ratio of -69.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,230 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 41.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

