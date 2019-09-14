Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Globant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Globant from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.64.

Globant stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. 204,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,788. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. Globant has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

