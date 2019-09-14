Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Globalstar worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,269 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 1,153,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,171. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

