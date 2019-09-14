Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Lesley Ann Calhoun Sells 2,765 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 619,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,541. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBT. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

