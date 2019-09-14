GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,701.79 ($22.24).

GSK stock traded down GBX 19.64 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,642.36 ($21.46). The company had a trading volume of 5,986,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,680.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,591.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,767 ($23.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, with a total value of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Insiders acquired a total of 457 shares of company stock valued at $755,906 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

