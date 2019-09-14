GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,110 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,701.79 ($22.24).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,642.36 ($21.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,680.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,591.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,767 ($23.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.86%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Insiders acquired a total of 457 shares of company stock worth $755,906 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.