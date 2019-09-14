Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 165,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,522. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.