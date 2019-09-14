Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 2,208,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,351,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

