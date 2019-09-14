Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 2,208,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,351,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.