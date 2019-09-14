German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $96,774 over the last three months. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 132.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 551,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 42.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GABC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. 53,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,511. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $880.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.