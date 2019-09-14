Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. 470,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

