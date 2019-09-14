Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

THRM stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $151,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gentherm by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Gentherm by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

