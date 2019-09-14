Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.35% of Gentherm worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 32.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gentherm by 45.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Gentherm by 200.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 4,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,978. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $151,593.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

