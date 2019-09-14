Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 521,695 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 521,695 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 13.9% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,829,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.32. 4,027,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,658. The company has a market cap of $273.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,307 shares of company stock valued at $54,217,743. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

