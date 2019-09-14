Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 479,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,590. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

