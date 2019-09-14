Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,240.03. 999,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $859.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

