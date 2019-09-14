Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) PT Set at $5.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gain Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gain Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 176,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,343. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gain Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 427,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.