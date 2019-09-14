Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSB. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Financial Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Franklin Financial Network from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Shares of FSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,908. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 569,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.