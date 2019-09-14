Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 2,400 Shares

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $120,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,486 shares in the company, valued at $929,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 263,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,840,000 after acquiring an additional 158,355 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 133,497 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.