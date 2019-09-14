Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 2,425,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $561.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

