Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on F. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:F opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,700 shares in the company, valued at $621,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 28.2% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

