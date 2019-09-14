Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,700 by Analysts at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 7,536 ($98.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,440 ($97.22). The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,734.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

