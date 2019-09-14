Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,591,000 after buying an additional 2,222,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,583,000 after buying an additional 1,083,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,004,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,359. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

