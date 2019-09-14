Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $26.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.04 million and the highest is $26.17 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $102.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.63 million to $103.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.36 million, with estimates ranging from $131.57 million to $133.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FVRR traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $19.27. 106,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

