FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.80 ($1.59).

FGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.89. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.91 ($1.74).

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 47,500 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,525 ($73,859.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 83,440 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £108,472 ($141,737.88). Insiders bought a total of 131,331 shares of company stock worth $16,544,657 over the last 90 days.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.