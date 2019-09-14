First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,805,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 539,098 shares.The stock last traded at $140.06 and had previously closed at $139.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

