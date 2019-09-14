FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,600 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of FireEye worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,703 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $32,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,688 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 30.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,052 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 2,093,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $453,216. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

