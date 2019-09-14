FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANGLE stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.12. The company has a market cap of $133.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.99 ($1.05).

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

