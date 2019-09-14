Financial Comparison: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Mizuho Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MFG)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Solera National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 30.18% N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 1.68% 6.20% 0.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $9.05 million 5.09 $2.23 million N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 1.13 $760.24 million $0.42 7.52

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

