Financial Comparison: Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) vs. NuVasive (OTCMKTS:NUVA)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolutions Medical and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NuVasive $1.10 billion 3.07 $12.47 million $2.23 29.13

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Revolutions Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Revolutions Medical and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 1 6 6 0 2.38

NuVasive has a consensus target price of $67.77, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of NuVasive shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A NuVasive 4.65% 15.09% 7.26%

Volatility & Risk

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuVasive beats Revolutions Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

