Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after buying an additional 7,355,944 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,818,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,481,000 after buying an additional 832,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after buying an additional 1,416,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after buying an additional 574,887 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 4,048,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

