Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,184.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

ONEQ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.21. 25,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.20. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a one year low of $243.01 and a one year high of $327.60.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

