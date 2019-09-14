Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) Short Interest Update

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 732,400 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

FCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCSC. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 204,015 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCSC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,770. Fibrocell Science has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

