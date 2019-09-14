Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. 3,195,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,844. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

