Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives $22.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARM. BidaskClub lowered Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.37). Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $142.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 94,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,338.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,260 shares of company stock worth $1,878,262. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 40,869 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

