Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 2,490,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,659. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $6,499,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $16,893,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 922,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $18,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.