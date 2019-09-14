FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HADAX, FCoin and Bit-Z. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $307,941.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.01155333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinEgg, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.