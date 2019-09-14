F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Inline Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $140.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.99.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.83. 343,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,660. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $199.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $33,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.