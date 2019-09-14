Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA remained flat at $$1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,056. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $390.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Reynolds purchased 247,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $408,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

