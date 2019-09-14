Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVOTEC is a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs. They have established a powerful platform that is applicable to targets across all therapeutic areas and has specific expertise in the area of Central Nervous System related diseases where it is building a pipeline of drug candidates for partnering. Through research collaborations and proprietary projects They are providing the highest quality research results to its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of EVTCY stock remained flat at $$45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. Evotec has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evotec will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

