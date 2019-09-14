Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €29.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.95 ($34.83).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

FRA:EVK traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €24.40 ($28.37). 762,943 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.90. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

