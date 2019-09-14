Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.38. 1,633,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

