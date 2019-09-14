EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EuroDry stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 8,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of -0.92.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). EuroDry had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

EDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of EuroDry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

