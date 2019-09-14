Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0079 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $276,305.00 and $15,582.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00327125 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054079 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006991 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 35,163,236 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

