ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Pharma from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.85.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

