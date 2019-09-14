ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ePlus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.93. 122,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,067. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $721,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.